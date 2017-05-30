FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras says court upholds sale of liquefied petroleum gas unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 30, 2017 / 10:31 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras says court upholds sale of liquefied petroleum gas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker paints a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil September 30, 2015.Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil´s Petroleo Brasileiro SA said an appeals court upheld on Tuesday the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas unit, approved by its shareholders in January.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that the ruling confirms a previous decision by a lower court. Petrobras' board in November approved the sale of Liquigás Distribuidora SA to a subsidiary of Ultrapar Participações SA for 2.8 billion reais ($860 million).

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.