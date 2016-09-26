Petrobras says regulatory issues preventing sale of LNG terminal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Regulatory issues are preventing Petrobras from progressing with plans to sell its LNG (liquefied natural gas) regasification terminal located in the state of Ceara, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente of the state-run oil company said on Monday.

The Ceara government wants to change the way the terminal and other installations work, including a possible site location change, and has been in talks with Petrobras. Parente said a sale would not be possible until these issues are resolved.