a year ago
Petrobras says regulatory issues preventing sale of LNG terminal
#Commodities
September 26, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Petrobras says regulatory issues preventing sale of LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker paints a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil September 30, 2015.Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Regulatory issues are preventing Petrobras from progressing with plans to sell its LNG (liquefied natural gas) regasification terminal located in the state of Ceara, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente of the state-run oil company said on Monday.

The Ceara government wants to change the way the terminal and other installations work, including a possible site location change, and has been in talks with Petrobras. Parente said a sale would not be possible until these issues are resolved.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
