FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil court blocks sale of Petrobras fuels distribution unit
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 6, 2016 / 12:06 AM / 9 months ago

Brazil court blocks sale of Petrobras fuels distribution unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker paints a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil September 30, 2015.Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo - RTSOMLE

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court issued an injunction to block the sale of the fuels distribution unit of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) after a request by workers, according to the court's press office.

Petrobras is looking to sell a stake in BR Distribuidora, Brazil's largest fuel distribution company, as part of a divestment program that aims to raise cash to reduce its large debt load.

Members of an oil workers union in the northern state of Sergipe asked the court to block the sale process, arguing that Petrobras should hold a public tender to sell the stake in the subsidiary instead of the current private negotiation.

Federal Judge Edmilson da Silva Pimenta decided in favor of the request. The order can be appealed.

BR Distribuidora is one of the most coveted assets put up for sale by Petrobras. It operates more than 7,000 filling stations across Brazil.

Petrobras said later on Monday that the sale process is being conducted in a way to guarantee extensive competition and that it plans to appeal the court's decision.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora; Editing by Daniel Flynn and James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.