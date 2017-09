A flag of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is pictured at a gas station in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it secured export financing deals with foreign creditors in Italy, Japan, Austria and the United Kingdom worth $1.84 billion.

The credit will represent part of the company’s pre-financing for its 2016 needs, Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said in a market filing.