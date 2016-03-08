Petrobras receives $1 billion in financing from China's ICBC Leasing
An aerial view of the final stage of the construction of the new P-56 semi-submersible production platform for the oil company Petrobas at the Brasfels shipyard in Angra dos Reis, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA received on Tuesday $1 billion of financing from China’s ICBC Leasing for its P-52 offshore oil platform as agreed in October, the company said in a securities filing.