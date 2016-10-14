The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it was cutting fuel prices as part of a new policy tracking international benchmarks more closely after politically driven pricing cost the company billions in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, will cut prices for diesel by 2.7 percent and gasoline by 3.2 percent, helping to ease consumer inflation and bolstering expectations of an interest rate cut next week.

The new prices will come into effect on Saturday.

Interest rate futures fell in early trading <0#2DIJ:>, while preferred Petrobras shares rose 3 percent to touch their highest level in two years as investors cheered a more predictable pricing policy. The transparency could help lure partners in refining projects, BTG Pactual analysts said in a sales note.

In a sign that new management is establishing greater space between Petrobras and the Brazilian government, Chief Executive Pedro Parente told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that the government had not been given details of the price changes ahead of Friday's announcement.

"The percentage change was not revealed, nor the direction of the change, whether it would be up or down," Parente said.

Under the previous president, Dilma Rousseff, Petrobras kept fuel prices artificially low in an attempt to contain inflation. As international prices surged past $100 a barrel, the company had to import fuel and sell it at a loss, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

The fall in international crude prices [LCOc1] has reversed the situation to an extent, with local prices sometimes higher than international levels, resulting in Friday's price cut.

Parente stopped short of providing a formula for how price adjustments are calculated, as some investors have called for, but said an executive committee will meet once a month to establish whether a price change is needed.

This process will look primarily at international prices, below which domestic prices will not fall, and Parente said investors should expect more frequent price adjustments than under previous management.

"I think that a clearer policy and the adoption of the monthly meetings will give greater transparency," Parente said.

