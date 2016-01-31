FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to reduce investment plan by 5 percent: newspaper
January 31, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras to reduce investment plan by 5 percent: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) will cut its 2016-2020 investment plan by 5 percent to $93 billion as the state-run oil company contends with dwindling oil prices and a massive corruption investigation, the O Globo newspaper reported on Sunday.

The embattled Brazilian company, known as Petrobras, could reduce its investments even further if a series of planned debt-reducing asset sales are completed, the paper reported without citing sources.

The press office of Petrobras did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

The company, which has a $130 billion debt pile, has already cut its investment plans to $98.4 billion from $130.3 billion and last month had its Moody’s credit rating reduced to non-investment grade.

The potential for a boost from big oil discoveries off the coast of Brazil appear to have faded, meanwhile, with the company’s announcement of on Friday of a 20 percent cut to its oil and gas reserves.

Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
