Factbox: Petrobras cuts investment plan, raises asset sales goals

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The following is a list of key elements of a new five-year capital spending plan unveiled by Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Tuesday. It supersedes an earlier investment program for 2015-2019.

** The company known as Petrobras pledges to invest $74.1 billion between 2017 and 2021, 25 percent less than it budgeted for the 2015-2019 plan.

** Of the total for the five years ending in 2021, 82 percent - or about $60.8 billion - will go to exploration and production; about 17 percent, or $12.6 billion, is earmarked for refining and natural gas; the remaining 1 percent, or about $700 million, is allocated to other areas.

** The company set a goal of reducing debt to the equivalent of 2.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2018 from 5.3 times EBITDA in 2015.

** Under the new plan, Petrobras plans to produce 2.77 million barrels a day of crude oil in Brazil in 2021. Its total domestic and international oil and natural gas production would be equivalent to 3.41 million barrels a day.

** Petrobras also targeted about $19.5 billion in asset sales, partnerships and joint ventures for the 2017-2021 period, up from $15.1 billion in the prior plan.

** The Rio de Janeiro-based company expects to generate, under those assumptions, an operational cash flow worth $158 billion, after dividends, for the five-year period.

** Petrobras also pledged to reduce the rate of registered accidents by 36 percent by 2018.

Following is a table with comparisons with the prior five-year investment plan:

2017-2021 2015-2019

Period Period

E&P Investments $60.8 bln $79.7 bln

Share (%) 82 pct 81 pct

Refining, Gas $12.6 bln $16.7 bln

Investments

Share (%) 17 pct 17 pct

Other Investments $0.7 bln $2 bln

Share (%) 1 pct 1 pct

TOTAL $74.1 bln $98.4 bln