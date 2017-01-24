FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras says investors are suing its subsidiaries in Netherlands
January 24, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras says investors are suing its subsidiaries in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gasoline prices are displayed at a Brazilian Oil Company Petrobras gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 6, 2016.Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Tuesday in a securities filing that a group of investors is suing two of its subsidiaries in a court in the Netherlands.

The Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation, a Netherlands-based claim foundation, alleges investors had losses with shares in Petrobras, as the company is known, due to the largest-ever corruption investigation in Brazil involving the company.

Petrobras said in the filing that "Brazilian authorities recognize the company was a victim" of the corruption scheme.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alan Crosby

