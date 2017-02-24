Petrobras settles four more lawsuits with investors in the U.S

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Friday its board has approved settlements with investors in four more lawsuits in a U.S. federal court in New York.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said the new settlements would raise total provisions for the lawsuits to $372 million in the fourth quarter, $8 million above the quarter ended in September. The company is settling with New York City Employees Retirement System, Transamerica Income Shares, Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH and Lord Abbett Investment Trust.