10 months ago
Petrobras plans Libra start-up while Total concerned with volumes
#Commodities
October 27, 2016 / 5:56 PM / 10 months ago

Petrobras plans Libra start-up while Total concerned with volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will start extended well tests in its massive Libra field in 2017, re-injecting large amounts of gas to produce the oil, head of the project Fernando Borges said on Thursday.

But an official at France's Total, which is partner in the project, said the company is still concerned over how much oil the deepwater project will yield given the technical challenges of the reservoir, which rests under miles of salt and ocean off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
