FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico's Alpek gets extension for talks over Petrobras units purchase
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Alpek gets extension for talks over Petrobras units purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Cubatao, Brazil, April12, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican company Alpek said on Tuesday it had received a 30-day extension for exclusive talks to purchase petrochemical units of Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

Petrobras in July announced it was in talks with the Mexican group (ALPEKA.MX) over the sale of the units, Petroquímica Suape and Citepe. A source with knowledge of the matter said Alpek is expected to offer up to $700 million for the units.

Alpek is the petrochemicals unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.