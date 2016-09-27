Mexico's Alpek gets extension for talks over Petrobras units purchase

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Cubatao, Brazil, April12, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican company Alpek said on Tuesday it had received a 30-day extension for exclusive talks to purchase petrochemical units of Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

Petrobras in July announced it was in talks with the Mexican group (ALPEKA.MX) over the sale of the units, Petroquímica Suape and Citepe. A source with knowledge of the matter said Alpek is expected to offer up to $700 million for the units.

Alpek is the petrochemicals unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa.