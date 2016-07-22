FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras may pursue fuel unit IPO after selling stake: source
July 22, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Petrobras may pursue fuel unit IPO after selling stake: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA could eventually pursue an initial public offering for fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora SA, in which Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is selling a majority voting stake to investors, a senior executive said on Friday.

Petrobras expects bidders to hand proposals for control of BR Distribuidora, as the unit is known, by the end of the year, said Anelise Quintão Lara, head of mergers and acquisitions at the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
