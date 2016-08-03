FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras could get $768 million with sale of Liquigás: daily
#Commodities
August 3, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Petrobras could get $768 million with sale of Liquigás: daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015.Paulo Whitaker - RTX1A1LN

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA could get up to 2.5 billion reais ($768.07 million) from the sale of its liquefied natural gas distributor Liquigás Distribuidora SA, a local daily reported on Wednesday.

In June, the debt-laden Petrobras, as the company is known, kicked off a competitive auction for Liquigás, a subsidiary focused on the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Newspaper O Globo reported that the country's largest LNG distributor Ultragaz, Supergasbras, controlled by the Netherlands' SHV, Nacional Gás and Copagaz are in the running bid for Liquigás.

Gávea Investimentos Ltda, the hedge fund run by former Brazil central bank chief Arminio Fraga, and Turkey's Aygaz are also interested but unlikely to win the bid, the daily said without citing sources.

Petrobras is also considering extending the deadline to receive the bids to Aug. 30 from Aug. 19, O Globo reported.

Petrobras' press office said the process to sell Liquigas began on June and there is "no agreement yet that assures the transaction will close, neither management or board decision on the matter."

Liquigás, which has a 23 percent market share in Brazil's liquefied natural gas market, has 23 plants, 19 warehouses and a network of 4,800 resale shops across the country.

Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
