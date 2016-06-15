FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras kicks off auction process to sell Liquigás
#Deals
June 15, 2016 / 11:30 PM / in a year

Brazil's Petrobras kicks off auction process to sell Liquigás

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has kicked off a competitive auction process to sell Liquigás Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary focused on the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said the process has yet to yield a tentative agreement with an interested party, though there is no timetable for the conclusion of the sale.

Liquigás, which has a 23 percent market share in Brazil’s liquefied natural gas market, has 23 plants, 19 warehouses and a network of 4,800 resale shops across the country.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby

