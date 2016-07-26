Brazil court revokes decision allowing Odebrecht in Petrobras tenders

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro court revoked an earlier decision that allowed Odebrecht Oil and Gas to participate in tender contracts of the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras said on Tuesday.

Odebrecht and Petrobras are at the center of Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal that has resulted in the incarceration of the country's most powerful business leaders and the banning of many of the biggest companies from government contracts.