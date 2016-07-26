FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court revokes decision allowing Odebrecht in Petrobras tenders
July 26, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Brazil court revokes decision allowing Odebrecht in Petrobras tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured in Lima, Peru, June 28, 2016.Janine Costa

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro court revoked an earlier decision that allowed Odebrecht Oil and Gas to participate in tender contracts of the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras said on Tuesday.

Odebrecht and Petrobras are at the center of Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal that has resulted in the incarceration of the country's most powerful business leaders and the banning of many of the biggest companies from government contracts.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
