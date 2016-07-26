Brazil court revokes decision allowing Odebrecht in Petrobras tenders

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro court revoked an earlier decision that allowed Odebrecht Oil and Gas to participate in tender contracts of the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras said on Tuesday.
Odebrecht and Petrobras are at the center of Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal that has resulted in the incarceration of the country's most powerful business leaders and the banning of many of the biggest companies from government contracts.
Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler