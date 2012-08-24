FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says makes offshore oil discovery in Brazil
August 24, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras says makes offshore oil discovery in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it found “good quality” crude in an ultra-deep water block in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin, its latest in a string of discoveries in one of the world’s most active offshore oil frontiers.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company said it found a 300 meters (984 foot) column of hydrocarbons after drilling in a well known as “Moita Bonita” or 1-BRSA-1088-SES. The well is located 35 Km (20 miles) southeast of company’s “Barra” prospect.

“Moita Bonita” is located in the BM-SEAL-10 block, which is 100 percent owned by Petrobras.

The new find comes only four days after Petrobras announced it discovered oil in a deep water field south of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting By Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
