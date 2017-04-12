The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.

In a presentation filed with the country's securities industry watchdog, Petrobras said failure to ease those rules could deprive Brazil's government of about 6 billion reais a year in revenues from the extraction of presalt oil deposited in the Libra offshore prospect.

