Petrobras inks deal with Brazil firms for platforms
May 7, 2012

Petrobras inks deal with Brazil firms for platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday it had signed a $1.7 billion deal with local industrial construction companies Odebrecht, OAS and UTC Engenharia for the supply of oil platforms.

The company is working its way through a long shopping list of equipment and infrastructure it needs to significantly raise production, particularly to meet growing domestic demand and after the discovery of huge ‘subsalt’ offshore reserves in 2007.

Recently-appointed CEO Maria das Gracas Foster, an engineer with more than three decades at the company, said last month the company would shift to sourcing more platforms domestically rather than abroad and demand that delivery deadlines were met.

Petrobras said construction of the contracted platforms would begin in June.

Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

