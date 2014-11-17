Petrobras to miss 2014 oil production growth target

The headquarters of Brazilian oil company Petrobras is seen in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Morae

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects its oil output to grow 5.5 percent to 6 percent in 2014 from 2013, below its targeted increase for the year, according to a company presentation released on Monday.

The company, known as Petrobras, had targeted a 7.5 percent increase, with a tolerance margin of 1 percent in either direction.

Petrobras said delays in oil platform deliveries were to blame for the shortfall.

The firm, which is under investigation due to corruption allegations, affirmed that it would release its unaudited third-quarter results on Dec. 12.