Exclusive: Petrobras may delay building two refineries due to costs - company source

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras may delay the construction of two refineries as slowing demand growth for gasoline and diesel and high costs make the projects uneconomic, a high-level company official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is expected to decide if it will move ahead with the 300,000-barrel-a-day, low-sulfur diesel refineries in Brazil’s Maranhao and Ceara states this year. It is leaning, though, towards a delay, said the source, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

“The economic viability studies show that we have to tighten cost, capital expenditures for the ventures,” the source said. “I don’t want to say we won’t build them. These refineries continue to be necessary, but not at the speed first intended.”

The source did not specify how long the delay might be.

Expected to cost about $20 billion each, the refineries are already years behind schedule and would be among the most expensive ever built. Falling world oil prices have also made it harder for Petrobras, the world’s most indebted major oil company, to finance its $221 billion five-year investment plan.

Petrobras’ press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Known as Premium I and Premium II, the refineries were planned to meet the country’s growing demand for fuel and to process its rising output of crude oil.

Brazil’s economy, though, has slowed in recent years and the new discoveries have taken longer to bring on line than Petrobras expected.

Originally planned as a 600,000 barrel-a-day refinery that would be producing in 2013, Premium I is now scheduled for start-up at half its original capacity in 2018. Premium II was also slated for a 2013 start and is now scheduled for 2019.

They could be delayed further.

“A decision hasn’t been made, but there is a feeling in this direction (to delay the beginning of refineries).”

The refineries’ economics have also been damaged by the Brazilian government’s insistence that Petrobras subsidize domestic gasoline and diesel prices in an effort to control inflation.

There are signs, though, that fuel demand will grow more slowly, reducing the urgency to build the refineries, the source said. Fuel demand has been growing at about 2 percentage points more than gross domestic product.

Petrobras will also be under greater public scrutiny over costs. The company’s 230,000 barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima, or RNEST refinery near Recife, Brazil is scheduled to open next month, but cost overruns there have become the focus of a corruption investigation.

The $20 billion RNEST refinery saw its cost quintuple during construction and is one of the most expensive ever built.

Petrobras’ former refining chief is under arrest and has told police and judicial investigators that he helped manage a scheme to transfer overcharges on Petrobras contracts to major political parties.

“It’s a question of honor” for Petrobras to get these refineries to cost much less than RNEST, the source said.