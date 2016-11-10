FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras reaffirms $15.1 billion asset sale goal for year-end
#Commodities
November 10, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 10 months ago

Petrobras reaffirms $15.1 billion asset sale goal for year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016.Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is committed to meeting a $15.1 billion two-year goal for asset sales by the end of this year, even if only 65 percent of it has been completed so far, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the company commonly known as Petrobras posted an unexpected third-quarter net loss after drastically reducing the value of oil fields, petrochemical and logistics assets amid a severe downsizing and weak oil prices.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy

