Petrobras seen returning to profit despite oil price slump

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA probably returned to profit in the fourth quarter, a majority of analysts said on Friday in a Reuters poll, even as Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer struggles with the impact of a slumping currency, low oil prices and a corruption scandal.

Analysts are divided over whether one-time charges could result in a profit or loss as Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fine-tunes accounting and governance policies in an attempt to recover from a price-fixing and bribery scandal.

Petrobras probably earned 3.859 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in net income last quarter, compared with a net loss of 26.6 billion reais a year earlier, according to the estimates of six analysts in the poll. One analyst expects the company to post a loss of 6.987 billion reais in the quarter.

It was unclear whether all the estimates included one-time expected writedowns or not.

The company will publish fourth-quarter results after markets close on Monday.

Petrobras’ distribution unit likely benefited in the quarter from a government policy of keeping prices at Brazilian gas pumps high even as oil prices fell on global markets, giving the overall company a boost.

Profit could also be bolstered if Petrobras books a one-time gain for the sale of a 49 percent stake in a natural gas distribution unit to Japan’s Mitsui & Co (8031.T), the poll showed.

Still, downside to profit estimates will hinge on how much lower oil prices damaged existing field operations or triggered massive asset impairments, said Caio Carvalhal, an analyst with Banco Brasil Plural. Crude oil LCOc1 fell 42 percent last quarter.

The year-earlier loss was driven by scandal-related impairments stemming from the overpricing of contracts between Petrobras and engineering firms. The scandal has sparked political turmoil in Brazil and calls for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff - who was Petrobras’s chairwoman for most of last decade.

Net revenue is seen at 85.065 billion reais, according to the poll. Stagnant output and a steep recession has caused fuel sales to fall, the poll showed.

Petrobras’ practice of setting domestic fuel prices above world levels to make up for longtime subsidies to Brazilian consumers should insulate refining and marketing operations from the oil price drop and recession, said Luana Sigfried, analyst with Raymond James & Co in Houston.