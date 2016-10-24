FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Petrobras says U.S. investor lawsuits settled outside class action suit
October 24, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 10 months ago

Petrobras says U.S. investor lawsuits settled outside class action suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, Pedro Parente, said on Monday that four settlements reached with investors late last week were not part of provisions for other ongoing lawsuits including a class action case.

The settlements include lawsuits led by Allianz SE's Pimco Total Return Fund, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund, Janus Overseas Fund and Al Shams Investments, which accuse Petrobras of covering up a sweeping graft scheme and publishing misleading accounts.

Parente said he expects to settle more lawsuits going forward.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Andrew Hay

