Petrobras respects minority shareholders again: board member

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Minority shareholders of Brazilian state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro are respected again under the leadership of Chief Executive Pedro Parente, and management is on the same page, a company board member said.

Marcelo Mesquita, who has represented holders of common shares on Petrobras' board for almost a year, said that investors are now certain that the company is not "an instrument of public policy," despite lingering concerns about debt reduction and internal bureaucracy.

"I saw the company as a great ocean liner that changed direction. It went in the direction of efficiency, of increasing profit for shareholders and for the government," Mesquita told Reuters in an interview last week at this office in Rio de Janeiro.

"For a long time, minority shareholders fought for the company to be a company," Mesquita said. "Today the board is made up of independent people. It is unheard of in the company's history."

In addition to Mesquita, there are nine members on Petrobras's board. The federal government nominates seven, while preferred minority shareholders nominate one and another is named by state employees. Mesquita said that Brasilia gave carte blanche to CEO Parente to rescue the company from a deep crisis caused by Brazil's largest corruption scandal, in which a cartel of construction and engineering companies paid bribes to receive Petrobras contracts.

As a sign of Parente's success, Mesquita pointed to Petrobras analysts, 80 percent of whom hold a "buy" recommendation on shares of the company, compared with 20 percent before he joined the board.

However, he pointed to investor doubts related to the company's debt reduction plans and internal bureaucratic hurdles, given its mix of public and private ownership.

Petrobras plans to raise about $21 billion in 2017-2018 to reduce its huge debt, the largest of any oil company worldwide. However, so far, no deals have been closed.

Mesquita favors the company's plan to sell non-essential assets to focus on pre-salt oil fields with the aim of boosting long-term profitability. In terms of bureaucracy, he said that there is a concerted internal effort underway to streamline processes.

If the government "wants to go back to prior practices that drove the company to disaster, the first thing it would have to do is call a shareholders' meeting to start changing the company's statutes again and that would be a very strong red flag," he said.