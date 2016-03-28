FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to hold shareholder meeting on April 28
#Commodities
March 28, 2016 / 12:06 PM / in 2 years

Brazil's Petrobras to hold shareholder meeting on April 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People leave the headquarters building of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA will hold a shareholder meeting on April 28 to vote on proposed changes to the company’s board, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal under consideration would extend term lengths for board members to two years, from one year currently, and reduce the number of executive directors to six from seven, according to Petrobras, as the company is commonly known.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

