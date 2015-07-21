Petrobras shares rally on Rousseff's dismal poll numbers

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Preferred shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA erased early losses to rise about 3 percent in early Tuesday trading after a poll showed President Dilma Rousseff’s popularity continued to tumble due to a mounting corruption scandal and economic recession.

The poll showed an increasing number of Brazilians want to see Rousseff impeached, which some investors hope will lead to better management, with less political influence, in the company known as Petrobras.