The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - French oil major Total could help raise financing for some of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras' projects while both companies discuss the scope of a partnership announced on Monday, Total executives said.

Total said it was looking at some assets that Petrobras put up for sale, such as thermal power plants, and could eventually take stakes in refineries in Brazil.