A Petrobras gas station is seen in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has its lawyers working to help drilling contractor Transocean (RIG.N) overturn a ban in the country related to a November oil spill at an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp (CVX.N).

Transocean has 10 rigs working in Brazil -- seven of them for Petrobras.