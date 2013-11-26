FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's PetroChina receives notice from U.S. court on probe into executives
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

China's PetroChina receives notice from U.S. court on probe into executives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PetroChina's logo are seen at its gas station in Beijing, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd has received a notice from a U.S. court related to a complaint involving its former and current chairmen on suspected violations of U.S. securities regulations.

PetroChina, which with its parent China National Petroleum Corp has been embroiled in a major corruption probe by Chinese authorities, is unaware of amounts related to the complaint, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges on Tuesday.

An overseas shareholder filed the complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against PetroChina’s ex-Chairman Jiang Jiemin, current Chairman Zhou Jiping, former Chief Financial Officer Zhou Mingchun and current CFO Yu Yibo for violating U.S. securities regulations.

“The company will vigorously contest the complaint with its best efforts to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the company,” it said.

PetroChina also said the company was operating normally, without giving other details in the brief statement.

China has launched a slew of investigations into executives in various sectors, ranging from energy to shipping as President Xi Jinping focuses on rooting out graft, seen as a threat to the survival of the ruling Communist Party.

Last week, a court in northeastern China sentenced a former vice president of China Mobile Ltd’s state-owned parent to life in prison for accepting prives, state media said.

For a copy of the statement, please click: here

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Meg Shen in HONG KONG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.