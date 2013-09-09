PetroChina says shares to resume trading in afternoon

The PetroChina company logo is seen next to street lamps at its gas station in Beijing August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Chinese oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)(601857.SS) will resume in the afternoon after a brief suspension, the firm said on Monday.

The shares were suspended after a media report said company director Wang Guoliang and vice president Sun Longde were being investigated. PetroChina said the report was inaccurate.

“Wang Guoliang and Sun Longde are still working in their respective positions,” PetroChina said.

The China Business News reported on Monday that five executives, including Sun and Wang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.