FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol, BP and Mitsubishi win tenders to buy Ecuador crudes
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 21, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Repsol, BP and Mitsubishi win tenders to buy Ecuador crudes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Repsol (REP.MC), BP (BP.L) and Mitsubishi will buy a total of 21 cargoes of Oriente and Napo crudes from Petroecuador between June and August after winning tenders launched earlier this month, traders told Reuters.

Petroecuador sells most of its crudes to Petrochina, but it also occasionally tenders to sell crude on the open market.

This week the company also awarded to U.S. firm Citizens Energy another tender to buy 18 cargoes of ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) to be received in Ecuador in the coming months.

Repsol agreed to pay $5.90 per barrel below the WTI price for five 360,000 barrel cargoes of medium Oriente crude and BP will pay $4.04 per barrel under the WTI price for another parcel of five Oriente cargoes, the sources said.

The British company also won a third parcel of Oriente crude with a bid of WTI minus $3.21 per barrel.

The first Oriente cargo will be picked up at Esmeraldas terminal on June 4-6, according to the tender’s terms.

For the six 360,000 barrel cargoes of heavy Napo crude offered by Petroecuador, Mitsubishi won with an offer of $10.94 per barrel below WTI price, the sources added. The first Napo cargo must be delivered on June 10-12.

Oil and trading firms Unipec and Tesoro also bidded for these tenders, launched on May 7.

Ecuadorian Napo and Oriente crudes are highly demanded by refining companies and international trading firms because they are good grades to mix with a growing offer of light crudes.

Reporting By Marianna Parraga

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.