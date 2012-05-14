FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PDC Energy buys Wattenberg assets for $330.6 million
May 14, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

PDC Energy buys Wattenberg assets for $330.6 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Petroleum Development Corp (PDC) PETD.O said it would buy liquids-rich assets in Colorado’s Wattenberg Field for $330.6 million from an undisclosed private party.

The Denver-based company said the assets had a net production of 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily from the Niobrara and Codell formations.

PDC is focused on development of the liquid-rich Niobrara play in the Wattenberg Field, where liquid content in new wells has averaged 70 to 80 percent.

Soaring supplies of natural gas in the United States have pushed prices for the fuel to their lowest in a decade.

In response, exploration and production companies have increased output of crude oil and natural gas liquids that fetch higher prices.

Chief Executive James Trimble said the latest acquisition was a significant step in the company’s transition to a liquid-rich company.

“We now have the capability to reach a 50 percent liquids production mix over the next several years,” he said.

PDC, which expects the deal to close on June 29, said its liquids-only exit rate for the year will likely rise 22 percent.

PDC shares, which have lost about 9 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $31.79 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

