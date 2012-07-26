Malaysia's Petronas unit shuts part of methanol complex over fire

Tanker Bunga Alpina is seen on fire near the terminal of Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd in Labuan on Malaysia's island of Borneo July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Petronas Chemicals, a unit of Malaysia’s state oil firm, has shut part of its methanol processing complex off the coast of Borneo island as firefighters battle a blaze on a nearby chemical tanker, the company said on Thursday.

Petronas Chemicals closed off one plant with a capacity of 700,000 metric tons (771,618 tons) within the complex on Labuan island between the Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak on Borneo.

A second plant, which has a larger capacity of 1.7 million tonnes, was still running, a company official said.

One person was killed, three more injured and five were still missing, local coast guard officials said, after the fire broke out around 2.30 a.m. on the tanker, the Bunga Alpina, alongside the Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd terminal.

Petronas Chemical’s sister company, MISC, owns the vessel. The two firms did not immediately say what caused the incident but said an investigation would be carried out after dousing the blaze.