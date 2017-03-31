Petronas, Pavilion Energy to collaborate on LNG supply and trading

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned Petronas [PETR.UL] will collaborate with Singapore's Pavilion Energy in trading liquefied natural gas (LNG), the companies said on Friday.

The subsidiaries of the two firms, Petronas LNG and Pavilion Gas signed a memorandum of understanding on March 30.

The firms will "explore the supply and optimization of LNG including spot trading and cargo swaps" and look at efforts "relating to LNG receiving terminal and storage facilities", according to a statement issued by Pavilion Energy.