FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot board approves 3.5 billion euro capital hike proposal: source
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2013 / 4:48 PM / 4 years ago

Peugeot board approves 3.5 billion euro capital hike proposal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The board of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) has approved in principle a 3.5 billion euro capital increase involving China’s Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) and the French state, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The proposed deal, which has not yet been finalized, involves a rights issue and a reserved capital increase which would be priced at below 7 euros per share, the source said, adding it was approved at a special Peugeot board meeting held on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the proposal, Dongfeng and the French state would each end up holding around 20 percent of Peugeot and the Peugeot family around 15 percent, the source said.

Peugeot, which declined to comment, aims to finalize the capital increase in January or February of 2014. Dongfeng could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.