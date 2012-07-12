FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot to unveil capex cut plan on July 25
July 12, 2012 / 8:57 AM / 5 years ago

Peugeot to unveil capex cut plan on July 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to unveil a plan to reduce capital expenditure when it presents financial results on July 25, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said, adding that its restructuring plan was the only option to safeguard the group’s future.

Varin added on Thursday that the possibility of the state taking a stake in the car maker’s capital was not an issue.

“The group is facing a commercial tsunami in Europe, and we’re at the epicenter,” the CEO said. “I am absolutely determined to push through the plan, it’s the only path possible for the group.”

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan

