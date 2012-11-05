FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot CEO says no further asset sales planned
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 5, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot CEO says no further asset sales planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Peugeot logo is seen at a dealership of French car maker PSA Peugeot-Citroen in Selestat, eastern France, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) Chief Executive Phillipe Varin said that the French carmaker did not plan further asset sales after that of its logistics unit Gefco.

Peugeot on Monday signed a deal to sell its 75 percent stake in Gefco to Russian Railways for 800 million euros ($1.03 billion), which will see the state-owned railway monopoly pay a special dividend to Peugeot of 100 million euros.

The deal, which is expected to close by year end, is part of Peugeot’s ongoing programme started last February to sell 1.5 billion euros of assets. The carmaker has been struggling with a sales decline in austerity-hit Europe.

“It’s clear that we’ve had an asset sale programme in place since the beginning of the year, which has been executed on,” said Varin at a press conference.

“We don’t intend to sell any more assets.” ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.