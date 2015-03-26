FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande plant visit may signal Peugeot decision
#Big Story 10
March 26, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande plant visit may signal Peugeot decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will visit PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Trémery factory on Friday, government officials said, in a sign that the domestic plant has been chosen over a Spanish site to expand engine production.

The carmaker is due to announce additional production of its three-cylinder gasoline engines, pitting the factory in eastern France against another Peugeot plant in Vigo, Spain.

The Paris-based company declined to comment on the presidential visit or on French media reports that the Trémery plant had been selected.

If confirmed, the domestic investment will be seized upon as a vindication of government financial support for Peugeot. The French state acquired 14 percent of the carmaker in a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bailout last year.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

