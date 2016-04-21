Peugeot raided by emissions investigators, says its vehicles compliant

The Peugeot logo is seen on the new Peugeot Expert van during a show at Peugeot Citroen PSA Sevelnord carmaker factory in Hordain, northern France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile sector, the French carmaker said in a statement.

“PSA Group confirms compliance of its vehicles in pollutant emissions in all countries where it operates. Confident in its technologies, PSA Group is fully cooperating with the authorities,” the statement said.

The raid was undertaken by France’s General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), the statement said.

A company official later said the raid was continuing at four research and development centers, with offices sealed off and disc drives and computers seized.

In January this year, shares in rival French carmaker Renault fell sharply on news that it had been raided by the same regulator in an echo of the emissions test cheating scandal that has engulfed German rival Volkswagen.

Volkswagen last year admitted to using software to conceal the level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the United States.

The German carmaker and the U.S. Justice Department have reached a deal in principle to address excess diesel emissions in nearly 600,000 polluting vehicles that will include buyback offers and a possible fix.

The case has prompted investigations across several countries into Volkswagen, as well as checks on other car manufacturers and a tightening of emissions regulations which some industry analysts think could hit the entire diesel vehicle industry - a key market for Peugeot and Renault.