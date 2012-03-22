Peugeot, GM to begin alliance projects by year-end

A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and General Motors (GM.N) will start work on joint projects by the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance, the French car maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Each of the companies has appointed five executives to a combined steering committee designed to oversee “activities that are currently part of the alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of cooperation”, Peugeot said.