Peugeot, GM to begin alliance projects by year-end
March 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Peugeot, GM to begin alliance projects by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and General Motors (GM.N) will start work on joint projects by the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance, the French car maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Each of the companies has appointed five executives to a combined steering committee designed to oversee “activities that are currently part of the alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of cooperation”, Peugeot said.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan

