Peugeot partners with Huawei in connected-car software
#Technology News
November 14, 2017 / 5:21 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Peugeot partners with Huawei in connected-car software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Group will develop a secure connected vehicle system in a new partnership with Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], the French carmaker announced on Tuesday.

Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot on a automobile seen in Nantes, France, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

“Our partnership with Huawei is about connected vehicle development platforms,” PSA engineering chief Gilles Le Borgne said at a mobility-themed event hosted by the Peugeot maker.

The new services on offer will include remote vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and car-sharing capabilities, PSA said. The first services will be rolled out next year in Europe and China.

Reporting by Laurence Frost

