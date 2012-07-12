France cannot accept Peugeot job cuts, awaits study: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France cannot accept a plan by Peugeot to cut 8,000 jobs and a state-appointed expert would present findings in two weeks on the situation at the troubled car maker, Social Affairs Minister Marisol Touraine said on Thursday.

“We cannot accept something like this,” she told Europe 1, adding that Europe’s second largest carmaker had received 4 billion euros in state aid in recent years. “We have to look at this, to analyze it. This is money which was disbursed without any return, which is not acceptable.”

“The state is going to look at the company’s strategy and what should be demanded in the interests of its workers,” Touraine said. “This is a study which will take two weeks ... There will be a meeting at the end of the month.”

Peugeot announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay assembly plant near Paris on Thursday as it struggles with mounting losses at its core automotive division.