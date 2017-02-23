Snap's stock price hard to justify: Barron's
NEW YORK Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
PARIS PSA Group's (PEUP.PA) proposed acquisition of Opel would swiftly create savings and value from the General Motors (GM.N) European division's turnaround and complementary brands, the French carmaker's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.
Adding GM's German Opel and British Vauxhall brands would bring new customers reluctant to buy French cars, Tavares told analysts and reporters, while generating savings from shared technical underpinnings.
"There is significant complementarity in terms of customer consideration between the German Opel brand and our three French brands," Tavares said, referring to the French group's Peugeot, Citroen and DS badges.
"This company needs help," he said. "What we see today with the situation of Opel ... has a lot of similarities with what we were facing four years ago."
Under Tavares, PSA has rebounded from a 2014 brush with bankruptcy and state-backed bailout to record levels of profitability. On Thursday, it posted a 6 percent automotive operating margin for 2016 and raised its medium-term earnings goal.
Savings with Opel, if the deal goes through, would be underpinned by rapid convergence of underlying vehicle architectures, the PSA chief also said.
"When you look at the product plan you see that you can in a quite speedy way implement quite significant synergies," Tavares said.
PSA expects the deal to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles in 2020-22 and savings between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition.
LONDON Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager.