Peugeot speeds Opel technology shift to cut emissions

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group vowed to move Opel/Vauxhall models onto its own technology faster than initially planned to improve their emissions performance and secure promised savings from its acquisition of the loss-making German carmaker.

Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group Carlos Tavares and Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller attend a news conference in Ruesselsheim, Germany November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Rapid product launches will complete the transition to the PSA architectures by 2024, three years ahead of the previous timetable, Opel said, as it outlined turnaround plans that leave a 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) synergies goal unchanged.

The adjustment suggests PSA and Opel may have to do more, and faster, to achieve savings the French carmaker had promised after agreeing to buy Opel from General Motors in a March deal that valued the business at 2.2 billion euros.

It also reflects the tougher task of meeting European Union emissions rules with legacy Opel vehicles and engines developed under GM. The EU has just published proposals for a further 30 percent carbon dioxide emissions cut by 2030.

“We quickly came to the conclusion that Opel was not ready to reach the CO2 targets set by the EU for 2020-2021,” Opel boss Michael Lohscheller told reporters and analysts at the brand’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim, near Frankfurt.

“The good news is that synergies are validated (at) a detailed level,” he said.

Opel pledged to avoid factory closures or forced layoffs, instead relying on a doubling of exports by 2020 to fill underused plants as it enters new markets such as Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Weak international development under GM was a frustration in Ruesselsheim.

“Opel will go global, finally,” Lohscheller said, while cautioning that the plan will also require “reduction of cost in all areas including labor”.

Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller attends a news conference in Ruesselsheim, Germany November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Wage costs will be pared from about 15 percent of revenue to an 11 percent benchmark as Opel negotiates voluntary departures, early retirements and shorter hours with its workers - part of a broader effort to cut 700 euros of costs per vehicle.

The brand’s renaissance and return to profit will be based on “German engineering for all and a perfect match with (the) PSA brands’ positioning”, Lohscheller said - referring to the Peugeot, Citroen and DS marques.

Slideshow (11 Images)

Opel will introduce at least two new cars in 2019 including the Corsa mini, with a larger car and SUV to follow, among nine models or variants promised by the following year.

All models will offer electric or plug-in hybrid versions by 2024, and Opel’s Ruesselsheim engineering center will specialize in future technologies such as fuel cells and driving autonomy.

The product blitz will be more ambitious than previously suggested. PSA had said in March that technology convergence would begin in 2019 and take another eight years to complete.

Despite the faster pace, however, PSA maintained both the 1.7 billion euro synergies goal and its 2026 deadline, with 1.1 billion or roughly two-thirds of that amount due by 2021.

It also confirmed previously announced profitability targets for Opel that call for a 2 percent operating margin in 2020, rising to 6 percent in 2026.

($1 = 0.8616 euros)