France hasn't yet asked EU to approve Peugeot state aid: Almunia
#Business News
October 24, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

France hasn't yet asked EU to approve Peugeot state aid: Almunia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he had not received notification of any French state aid for carmaker Peugeot, but that he would consider it.

“We have not yet received any formal communication or notification on this issue, but of course once we will receive the information we will have to create a very careful assessment of what is going on,” Almunia, who regulates state aid in the 27-member European Union, told a news briefing.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe’s second-biggest automaker, said earlier on Wednesday it was nearing an agreement with creditor banks on 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) of refinancing and had received state guarantees of 7 billion euros in further borrowing for its financing wing, Banque PSA Finance.

Reporting by Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield

