Peugeot shares sinks 10 percent on capital hike worries
December 12, 2013 / 10:59 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot shares sinks 10 percent on capital hike worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Company logos are seen on Peugeot cars parked in Paris, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) tumbled 10 percent on Thursday, representing a 430 million euros ($592 million) wipeout in market capitalization, after the car maker unveiled a big writedown and confirmed it is mulling a capital increase.

A source told Reuters late on Wednesday that the company’s board had approved a plan for an alliance with Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) in which the Chinese carmaker and the French state would buy large minority stakes at a 40 percent discount to Peugeot’s current share price.

“The discount that is being rumoured seems massive, which raises a lot of questions,” a Paris-based trader said.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Natalie Huet

