Peugeot to review Mitsubishi electric-vehicle partnership

A Peugeot logo is seen on a car which is displayed at PSA Peugeot Citroen headquarters in Paris April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the carmaker will decide in the next 12 months whether to continue working on electric vehicles with Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T).

Tavares told a parliamentary economic affairs committee on Wednesday that the group needed to define a strategy to continue to offer electric vehicles to consumers.

“It’s a strategy that will be rebuilt in the next 12 months, and we will consider whether we develop them alone, in partnership, and where we will build them,” the CEO said, adding that the strength of the yen was an important factor.