Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses after the company's First-Half 2013 results presentation in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris in this July 26, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) appointed former Renault (RENA.PA) second-in-command Carlos Tavares to replace Chief Executive Philippe Varin next year.

Tavares will join the executive committee on January 1 and succeed Varin later in 2014, the company said in a statement on Monday.